Birthday Bash

Listen on Thursday, July 18 before 10am. When you hear “Come Sail Away” by Styx, be caller 18 at 404-741-9797 for your chance to win an autographed guitar.

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/18/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter, listen to 97.1 The River 7/18/24 9:00-10:00 AM ET. When you hear “come sail away” by Styx be caller 18 at 404-741-9797 for your chance to win. One (1) winner will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) guitar autographed by select The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash artists based on availability. (ARV: $150.00) For full rules, visit 971theriver.com/contests/. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.