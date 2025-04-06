Your Chance to join English Nick for a Pub Crawl at Georgia Renaissance Festival

The Georgia Renaissance Festival

Ready to be transported to a world or olde? Listen to English Nick this week for your chance to win four tickets to the Georgia Renaissance Festival plus the chance to join him on the Pirates Pub Crawl on May 25th!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

The Pub Crawl is a guided tour of our three pubs, led by a crew of pirates and mischievous highwaymen (and women) who lead a group of folks on a search for beer, music, and bawdy laughs. There are four Pub Crawls daily, and each crawl is approximately 2 hours long. Each participant receives a souvenir mug and a wristband good for one beer at each pub. The hosts of the crawl assemble the group, tell some bawdy jokes, play some bawdy games, introduce each live band or entertainer at each pub stage, and lead them on to the next pub – and at one stop sneak the group into a secret area exclusively for the pub crawl! It’s a journey filled with laughs, good music, good beer, and memories to last until you sober up.

Tickets are available online at GARenFest.com or there are a limited number available at the Brewer’s Pub on a first-come basis. 21 and up, obviously! You may only crawl once per day.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/7/25-04/11/25. Open to legal GA residents, 21+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to the Georgia Renaissance Festival plus entrance for four (4) to the 12:30pm Pirate’s Pub Crawl. (ARV: Minimum of $180) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

