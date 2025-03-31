You Could Win a Stay at Gary Martin Hays’ Beach Bungalow

Gary Martin Hays' Bungalow

Gary Martin Hays of The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates is giving one lucky River listener the chance to win a six-night stay at his bungalow at the Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort on Panama City Beach!

Enter below for your chance to win a stay for four, plus beach sets and a $100 dining credit.

Imagine yourself basking in the sun-drenched paradise of Panama City Beach with the ultimate vacation prize! The lucky winner will revel in a 6-night, 7-day stay at Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort. Envision yourself nestled in a charming Surf Bungalow, where coastal elegance meets laid-back luxury. Our Surf Bungalows are the perfect fit for four to enjoy.

Every morning, you’ll awaken to the promise of adventure. Your days will be spent lounging on the pristine sands with a complimentary beach set waiting for you daily, ensuring ultimate comfort and relaxation. Picture yourself sipping a refreshing drink, feeling the gentle ocean breeze, and letting your worries drift away.

For culinary delights, you’ll enjoy a $100 food and beverage credit to the Salty Rim Bar & Grill. Savor mouthwatering dishes and delectable concoctions by our stunning zero-entry oasis pool. Enjoy adventure down our H2O water slides or kick your feet up and go with the flow in our 425ft lazy river.

Pack your bags and prepare for an unforgettable beachside escape, where paradise awaits you at every turn!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/28/25–5/16/25. Open to legal GA, res.; 25+. To enter, complete entry form at 971theriver.com/contests or on the 97.1 The River App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: 971theriver.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309