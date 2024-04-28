You Could Win Judas Priest Tickets with Kaedy Kiely!

Judas Priest

You’ll feel like you’re Living after midnight and Rocking to the dawn with Kaedy Kiely this week! Listen to Kaedy on your drive home for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Judas Priest on May 11 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/29/24 - 5/3/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Judas Priest on May 11 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $156.50 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.