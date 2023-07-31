You Could Be Singing On-Stage with Bret Michaels & English Nick at River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash

Listen to English Nick from 10a-3p this week and you could win a pair of tickets to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash with Bret Michael’s Parti Gras featuring special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship, plus special appearances by Steve Augeri & Mark McGrath!

BUT there’s more! Each daily winner get a pair of tickets but on Friday (8/4) we will randomly choose one GRAND PRIZE winner to join English Nick on-stage with Bret Michaels to sing “Nothin’ But A Good Time.”





Birthday Bash is on Saturday, August 5 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre! Tickets are on sale now. CLICK HERE for more info!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/31/23-8/04/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement (one (1) per day). Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bret Michael’s Parti Gras at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 5, 2023 (ARV: Minimum of $40.00 based on seat location and availability). One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be randomly chosen from the five (5) daily winners on Friday, August 4, 2023. Odd: 1 in 5. Grand Prize: Opportunity to join Bret Michaels on-stage for one song at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 5, 2023. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





