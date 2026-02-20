Winning Weekend: Your LAST chance to win tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Hairball!

97.1 The River Presents Hairball

97.1 The River is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a year of concerts, and Hairball is kicking it off!

Listen for the Ticket Vault to open in the 8a and 5p hours this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to You could win tickets to 97.1 The River Presents- Hairball at Trilith Live on February 27th.

A band puts on a concert - Hairball puts on an event! 97.1 FM The River is proud to bring this event to the new Trilith LIVE performing arts center in Fayetteville. Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans...to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction!

Tickets on sale at Trilithlive.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/21/26 - 02/22/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 97.1 The River Presents- Hairball at Trilith Live on February 27th. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

