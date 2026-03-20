Winning Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Yacht Rock Revue, presented by 97.1 The River

Yacht Rock Revue

Listen to 97.1 The River all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Yacht Rock Revue, presented by 97.1 The River.

Set sail with Yacht Rock Revue on April 25th at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Tickets are on sale now at Livenation.com

Thanks to our sponsor, Loud Security Systems.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/21/26 - 03/22/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Yacht Rock Revue, presented by 97.1 The River at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on April 25th. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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