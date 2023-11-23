Winning Weekend: Your Chance to Win Tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Planning on waiting in those long lines this Black Friday? Rock out with 97.1 The River while you wait and you could win a pair of tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More on December 10 at Gas South Arena at 7pm!

Contest Line: 404-897-9797

Tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra on sale at TicketMaster.com.

$1 for each ticket sold to the 7pm show will benefit Atlanta Community Food Bank!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/24/23-11/26/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 10, 2023 at 7pm. (ARV: Minimum of $78.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.