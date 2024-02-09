Winning Weekend: Your Chance to Win Tickets to Styx & Foreigner!

Australian Pink Floyd 2024

Rock out with us this weekend and you could win a pair of tickets to see The Australian Pink Floyd Show on August 31, 2024 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/10/24 - 2/11/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to The Australian Pink Floyd Show on August 31 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (Minimum ARV: $130.40 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.