Winning Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Santana and The Doobie Brothers

Santana & The Doobie Brothers

Listen to 97.1 The River all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Santana and The Doobie Brothers.

Don’t miss out on the Oneness 2026 tour when it comes to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 9th!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/21/26 - 03/22/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Santana and The Doobie Brothers at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 9th. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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