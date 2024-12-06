Winning Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick

Rod Stewart

Listen to 97.1v The River this weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/7/24-12/8/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Friday, August 1, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $158.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

