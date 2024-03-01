Winning Weekend: Your Chance to Win Tickets to Outlaw Festival!

Outlaw Festival

We’ve got your chance to win tickets to one of the hottest shows coming to Atlanta this summer before you can even buy them! Rock out with us this weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Outlaw Music Festival with performances by Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and Robert Plant & Allison Krauss on June 21 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/4/24 - 3/8/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Outlaw Festival on June 21 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.