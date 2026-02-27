Winning Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to The Eagles!

The Eagles Atlanta Tour Date

Listen to 97.1 The River all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Eagles when their The Long Goodbye Act III tour comes to Atlanta!

You don’t want to miss the chance to WIN tickets before you can buy them to this exclusive tour. The Eagles, with special guest Tedeschi Trucks Band, are coming to Truist Park on May 5th.

Be sure to head to Eagles.com to sign up for artist presale, to have first access to tickets and register by 10am on March 2nd.

General on sale starts March 3rd at ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/28/26 - 03/01/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Eagles at Truist park on May 5th. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

