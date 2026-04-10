Winning Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Eagles

The Eagles Atlanta Tour Date

Listen to 97.1 The River all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Eagles, with special guest Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Don’t miss out on the chance to see Eagles when they bring Act Three of the Long Goodbye Tour to Truist Park on May 5th!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/11/26 - 04/12/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Eagles at Truist Park on May 5th. (ARV: Minimum of $120.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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