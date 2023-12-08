Winning Weekend: Your Chance to Win Tickets to Def Leppard & Journey!

We’ve got your chance to win tickets to one of the hottest shows coming to Atlanta this summer before you can even buy them! Rock out with us this weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey, with special guest Steve Miller Band on July 13, 2024 at Truist Park!

Contest Line: 404-897-9797

Tickets on sale Friday, December 15 at 10AM at TicketMaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/09/23-12/10/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Def Leppard and Journey on July 13 at Truist Park. (ARV: Minimum of $199.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.