Winning Weekend: Your Chance to Win Tickets to Bret Michaels Parti Gras!

Bret Michaels

Hang out with 97.1 The River this weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bret Michaels Parti Gras with special guests Don Felder, Dee Snider, Lou Gramm and Chris Janson on August 3 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre! One lucky winner will receive a guitar signed by Bret Michaels!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/9/24 - 3/10/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bret Michaels Parti Gras on August 3 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seat location and availability). One (1) winner will be randomly chosen to receive a guitar signed by Bret Michaels. Odds 1 in 10. Prize: One (1) guitar signed by Bret Michaels. (ARV: Minimum $100) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.