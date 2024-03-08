Winning Weekend: Your Chance to Win Tickets to Bret Michaels Parti Gras!

Bret Michaels

Hang out with 97.1 The River this weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bret Michaels Parti Gras with special guests Don Felder, Dee Snider, Lou Gramm and Chris Janson on August 3 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre! One lucky winner will receive a guitar signed by Bret Michaels!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/9/24 - 3/10/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bret Michaels Parti Gras on August 3 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seat location and availability). One (1) winner will be randomly chosen to receive a guitar signed by Bret Michaels. Odds 1 in 10. Prize: One (1) guitar signed by Bret Michaels. (ARV: Minimum $100) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!