Winning Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash Guns N’ Roses

GNR Bday Bash Updated sponsors

Listen to The River all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Guns n’ Roses on September 19, 2026 at Truist Park.

On June 6th, 1985 Guns N’ Roses played their first concert, and we’re celebrating by giving you the chance to snag a pair of tickets to see them this fall at our Rockin’ Birthday Bash!

Tickets to Guns n’ Roses are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Thanks to our sponsor Kennon Heating, Air, and Plumbing

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/06/26 - 06/07/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Guns N’ Roses at Truist Park on September 19th. (ARV: Minimum of $174.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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