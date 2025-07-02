Winning Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Bret Michaels!

Bret Michaels Parti-Gras Placeholder

Listen to 97.1 The River this holiday weekend, Thursday through Sunday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Bret Michaels’ Parti-Gras 2025 Tour at VyStar Amphitheater at the Bridge on August 29!

Tickets on sale now at StockbridgeAmp.com

Join us for this “party with a purpose” kicking off Labor Day Weekend! For the first time ever, he’ll be performing an acoustic version of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” ONLY for Atlanta fans.

There will be a VIP Platinum Pit for fans to access, BBQ and more!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/03/25-07/06/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eighteen (18) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Bret Michaels’ Parti-Gras 2025 Tour at VyStar Amphitheater at the Bridge on August 29. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!