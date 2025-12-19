Winning Weekend: Win tickets to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner!

Rockin' Birthday Bash: Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner

Listen to 97.1 The River all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2026 Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 23, 2026!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/20/25-12/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 23, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

