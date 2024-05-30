Winning Weekend: tickets to The Rolling Stones!

Rolling Stones

Rock n’ Roll hall of famers The Rolling Stones will be hitting Atlanta in less than a week! Rock out with The River this weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the The Stones Tour ‘24 Hackney Diamonds on June 7, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium! Every winner will also receive a copy of the new Hackney Diamonds vinyl, the Rolling Stones first original studio album since 2005!

Tickets on sale now at TicketMaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/1/2024 -6/2/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Rolling Stones on June 7, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (ARV: Minimum of $350.00 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

