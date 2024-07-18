Winning Weekend: GA Southern college night at the Atlanta Braves!

The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Lottery have teamed up to give you an opportunity to attend GA Southern college night at the Atlanta Braves on August 4th. Listen all weekend for a chance to win a family four pack of tickets. Brought to you by the Georgia Lottery! Proud sponsor of education in Georgia through Georgia’s PreK and the HOPE Scholarship programs.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/19/24 - 7/21/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to A Southern college night at the Atlanta Braves on August 4, 2024 at Truist Park. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seat location and availability. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

