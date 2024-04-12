Winning Weekend: 97.1 The River Presents Aerosmith!

Aerosmith

After 50 years, 10 world tours and playing for over 100 million fans…it’s time for one last go. 97.1 The River Presents Aerosmith PEACE OUT™ with special guest The Black Crowes on Friday, October 11 at State Farm Arena.

General on sale Friday, April 12 10AM on TicketMaster.com.

Get ready to see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/12/24 - 4/13/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Aerosmith PEACE OUT™ with special guest The Black Crowes on Saturday, October 11 at State Farm Arena (ARV: Minimum of $150.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

