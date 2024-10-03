Win a trip to Las Vegas for Eagles at The Sphere!

Enter below for your chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas to see Eagles at the Sphere!

The Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band’s residency at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday, February 14, Saturday, February 15, Friday February 21, and Saturday, February 22. The residency now features a total of 24 shows over twelve weekends from Friday, September 20 through Saturday, February 22, 2025.

You could win two tickets to the February 21 show, plus a 2-night hotel stay at Venetian Resort Las Vegas February 21–23, a Vibee VIP Package consisting of priority entry to the Sphere, commemorative keepsakes and access to the VIP Fan experience AND roundtrip airfare for winner & guest!

Presale registration is available now at Eagles.com. The presale begins Wednesday, October 8 at 10am PT. Vibee Hotel & Experience Packages are on sale now. The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, October 11th at 10am PT visit Eagles.com for presale signup, hotel packages and more!


*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/3/24–12/15/24. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter, complete entry form at 971TheRiver.com/contests or on 97.1 The River app (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info & Official Rules: 971theriver.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta GA 30309.


