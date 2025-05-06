Back-to-Back Mandatory May-tallica: Win AWESOME tickets to METALLICA starting May 12

Metallica 800x419

Listen to 97.1 The River from May 12-16 from 7a-6p for back-to-back METALLICA songs. When you hear it, be the correct caller number for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see METALLICA - M72 World Tour with special guest Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies on June 3, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Each day, we’ll be giving away better and better seats, starting on Monday with 5th row tickets, then 4th row on Tuesday, leading all the way up to your chance to win FRONT ROW TICKETS on Friday! AND you have two chances a day to win.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/12/24-05/16/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to METALLICA - M72 World Tour with special guest Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies on June 3, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

