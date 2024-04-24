Win River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash Tickets at North Georgia Replacement Windows

North Georgia Replacement Windows/The River's Rockin' Birthday Bash

Join 97.1 The River at North Georgia Replacement Windows on Friday July 12 from 2-4pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Styx & Foreigner.

When: Friday, July 12 2-4pm

Location: North Georgia Replacement Windows at 11460 Maxwell Road Alpharetta, GA 30009

What: Enter for a chance to win pairs of tickets to the River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash

About the show: 97.1 The River is celebrating our 18th birthday with the River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Styx & Foreigner The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour featuring special guest John Waite at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 17. The annual concert is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates. Thanks for our sponsor North Georgia Replacement Windows.



