Win before you can buy: English Nick has your chance to win tickets to see Willie Nelson & Family!

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson and his family band are on the road again!

Tune into English Nick middays this week and you could win two tickets, before you have the chance to buy them, to see the legendary Willie Nelson & Family on April 23rd at Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

Tickets go on sale March 20th at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/16/26-03/20/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Willie Nelson & Family on April 23rd at Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (ARV: Minimum of $100 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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