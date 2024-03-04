Want Your Choir to Open for Foreigner??

Foreigner Choir

Foreigner is looking for TWO local choirs to perform as opening acts for 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash on July 17 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre! Submit a video (maximum of 4 minutes long) of your local, Atlanta-area choir performing an acapella Foreigner song, for your chance to open the show.

If you are in a local adult choir, or the parent or leader of a middle or high-school aged choir submit your video link below (it must be publicly accessible on a website such as YouTube, Dropbox, Google Drive, etc.)

Each winning choir will get invited to open for Foreigner and receive access to the event with their chaperones/choir leaders. Foreigner’s team will judge the event performance and select a Grand Prize winner and Runner-Up to receive the following prizes:

An opportunity for up to twenty-five (25) members of their winning choir to perform during the Foreigner concert at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 17, 2024, accompanying the band for a performance of “I Want to Know What Love Is” (the “Event”).

Up to two (2) chaperones may accompany the winning choir.

A $500 donation to the school chorus program

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/4/24–4/21/24. Open to legal GA res., 18+. To enter: (i) complete entry form at 971TheRiver.com/contest or on the 97.1 The River App (free); and (ii) submit a video of your choir. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. For add’l info and Official Rules: 971TheRiver.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

