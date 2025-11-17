Turkey Day Payday: You could win a $100 Publix gift card!

Turkey Day Payday - River

We’ve got ten chances for you to win a $100 Publix Gift Card! Listen to 97.1 The River on Thanksgiving day from 10am til 7:59pm for your chance to win, every hour.

Here’s how you could win from 97.1 The River:

· Listen to 97.1 The River on Thursday, November 27 at 10a, 11a, 12n, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 6p and 7p.

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have til the end of the hour to enter the keyword on the form below (until 59 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky winner every hour will get a $100 Publix Gift Card!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/27/25, 10:00 am–7:59 pm. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, listen for Keyword, visit 971theriver.com or the 97.1 The River app (free), and complete entry form w/i 59 min. of announcement. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/Listen Time. Odds vary. For prizes, restrictions, and Official Rules: 971theriver.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

