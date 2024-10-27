Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Lost Christmas Eve: Your chance to win GREAT tickets all week

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2024

Listen to Axel Lowe mornings this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Lost Christmas Eve at Gas South Arena on December 15 at 7pm. Monday he will have 5th row, Tuesday 4th row, Wednesday 3rd row, Thursday 2nd row and Friday he will have FRONT ROW tickets!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. $1 from every ticket sold to the 7pm show will benefit Hope Atlanta!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

This year marks a triple celebration: 20 years of their beloved rock opera “THE LOST CHRISTMAS EVE,” reaching their 20 millionth concertgoer, and surpassing a phenomenal $20 million donated to charity.

TSO remains true to the vision of their late founder, Paul O’Neill, by being one of rock’s most generous bands. This year, the band will surpass a staggering $20 million donated to charity, a testament to their ongoing commitment to philanthropy. This generosity is fueled by their tradition of donating at least $1 from every ticket sold. That means with their 20 millionth fan attending a show on this tour, TSO will be hitting not just a concert attendance record, but a charitable milestone as well.

This year’s tour marks the grand return of “THE LOST CHRISTMAS EVE” to the stage for the first time since 2013. Expect an all-new, dazzling spectacle packed with pyrotechnics, lasers, and the incredible storytelling synonymous with TSO. The celebration continues with a high-energy second set featuring the group’s greatest hits and fan favorites.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/28/2024-11/1/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Lost Christmas Eve at Gas South Arena on December 15, 2024 at 7pm. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.