“Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” Returns for 2023

Prepare for a musical journey like no other this winter as Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s (TSO) spectacular annual holiday tour goes on sale this week. Recently, the multi-platinum rock group, which has consistently hit the upper-reaches of the touring charts for the past 15 years, unveiled the exciting details of their highly anticipated 2023 Winter Tour, titled “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.” This year’s tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” which has captured the hearts of multiple generations. The tour kick-starts on November 15 with captivating performances in Green Bay, WI, and Council Bluffs, IA. Over the course of the tour, TSO will visit 62 cities, delivering an impressive 104 performances before concluding on December 30 (view the complete itinerary at www.trans-siberian.com).

B98.5 and 97.1 The River are proud to welcome TSO when they return to Atlanta for 2 spectacular shows on Sunday, December 10 at 2PM & 7PM at Gas South Arena. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, September 15th 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Beginning with the public on sale, a limited number of specially priced $39 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.

A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24th. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around. Following the performance of the rock opera, 2023′s tour also boasts a rocking, blazing, and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites, and surprises. In addition to experiencing the story at TSO’s live concerts this year, fans at home can watch a digitally restored “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” on their local PBS station.

“For 27 years you have helped make Paul O’Neill’s TSO stories a part of your holiday tradition. And, for 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you. 2023 is no exception as this year’s tour will be the best ever. I can’t wait to see our ‘repeat offenders’ out at the shows and look forward to seeing the new faces as well,” said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli.

TSO, which has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs, will release music in several formats this fall, including a 25th anniversary edition of The Christmas Attic on vinyl, in deluxe and standard packaging, on Sept. 29; a clear vinyl pressing of Christmas Eve and Other Stories on Nov. 3; plus, a digital release of The Ghosts of Christmas Eve in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and hi-fidelity stereo mixes, including both the songs and narration, titled The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve – The Complete Narrated Version on Nov. 10.

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows to more than 18 million fans. In just the past 10 years (encompassing nine tours), TSO has performed for more than 8 million fans. Keeping with O’Neill’s vision, TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, more than $18 million has been donated by the group.

