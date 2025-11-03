Ticket Vault: Your chance to win tickets to Sting!

Sting

Listen for the Ticket Vault to open in the 8a and 5p hours this week for your chance win a pair of tickets to Sting 3.0 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on May 15, 2026.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on November 7 at 10am

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/03/25-11/07/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Nine (9) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Sting 3.0 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on May 15, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

