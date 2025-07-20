Ticket Vault: Your chance to win tickets to Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick!

Rod Stewart

Listen for the Ticket Vault to open in the 8a and 5p hours this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Friday, August 1.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/21/25-07/25/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Friday, August 1. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

