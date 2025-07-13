Ticket Vault: Your chance to win tickets to Paul McCartney

PAUL McCARTNEY

From The Beatles to Wings to solo hits—experience the music that defined decades, live at State Farm Arena on November 2 & 3, 2025.

Listen to 97.1 The River this week around 8am and 5pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Paul McCartney “Got Back 2025″ at State Farm Arena on November 3!

Presale & VIP Packages are available starting Tuesday, July 15th at 10am before the general on sale Friday, July 18 10am. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, access to Paul McCartney’s soundcheck, preshow hospitality, custom merchandise and more.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/10/25-07/13/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eleven (11) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Paul McCartney “Got Back 2025″ at State Farm Arena on November 3. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.