Ticket Vault: Your Chance to Win Styx & Foreigner Tickets!

The River Ticket Vault is cracking wide open! Rock out with Axel Lowe at 7:20am and Kaedy Kiely at 5:20p this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Styx and Foreigner for the Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour on July 17 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale Friday, December 8 at 10am at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/4/23 - 12/18/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Styx & Foreigner on July 17, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Minimum ARV: $119.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

