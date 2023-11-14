Ticket Vault: Your Chance to Win Sammy Hagar Tickets!

The River Ticket Vault is cracking wide open! Rock out with Axel Lowe at 7:20am and Kaedy Kiely at 5:20p (Tuesday-Friday) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the newly announced Sammy Hagar “The Best of All Worlds” Tour with special guest Loverboy on July 16, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale Friday, November 17 at 10am at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/14/23 - 11/17/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Sammy Hagar on June 16, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Minimum ARV: $119.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.