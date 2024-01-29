Ticket Vault: Your Chance to Win Heart Tickets!

Heart

The River Ticket Vault is cracking wide open! Rock out with Axel Lowe at 7:20am and Kaedy Kiely at 5:20p this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Heart with special guest Cheap Trick on May 10, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale Friday, February 2 @10am at TicketMaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/29/24-2/2/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Heart on May 10, 2024 at State Fam Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $150.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.