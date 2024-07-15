Ticket Vault: your chance to win Black Crowes tickets!

Black Crowes Macon

Listen for the Ticket Vault to open in the 7a and 5p hours this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Black Crowes: Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) at Atrium Health Amphitheatre in Macon, on Saturday, October 12!

Tickets on Sale Friday, July 19 at 10am ET at Ticketmaster.com https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E0060E3B3552CA7

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/15/24 - 7/19/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Nine (9) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Black Crowes: Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) at Atrium Health Amphitheatre in Macon, on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

