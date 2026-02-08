Ticket Vault: You could win tickets to Yacht Rock Revue presented by 97.1 The River!

Yacht Rock Revue

Listen for the Ticket Vault to open in the 8a and 5p hours this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Yacht Rock Revue: Primetime 2026 Tour presented by 97.1 The River at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on April 25!

And one lucky winner will get upgraded to front row seats!!!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/09/26-02/13/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets Yacht Rock Revue: Primetime 2026 Tour presented by 97.1 The River at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on April 25. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group