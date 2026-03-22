Ticket Vault: You could win tickets to Eagles: the Long Goodbye Tour Act III

The Eagles Atlanta Tour Date

Listen for the Ticket Vault to open in the 8a and 5p hours this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Eagles: The Long Goodbye Act III with special guest Tedeschi Trucks Band on May 5th at Truist Park

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/23/26-03/27/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Eagles: The Long Goodbye Act III on May 5th at Truist Park. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River is Turning 20!

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River