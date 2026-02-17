Ticket Vault: You could win tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band-Before You Can Buy!

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Perform At The Co-op Live MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Bruce Springsteen (R) Jake Clemons (L) and Max Weinberg perform during the first night of 'The Land of Hopes and Dreams' tour at Co-op Live on May 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images) (Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

Listen for the Ticket Vault to open in the 8a and 5p hours this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band “Land of Hope & Dreams “ at State Farm Arena on Saturday, May 2.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, February 20 at noon.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/17/26-02/20/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band “Land of Hope & Dreams “ at State Farm Arena on Saturday, May 2. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

