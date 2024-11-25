THANK YOU! The River Stomps Out Hunger Food Drive 2024

River Stomps Out Hunger 2021

The River worked to stomp out hunger this holiday season for Atlanta Community Food Bank at Publix at The Centre at Woodstock (12165 Hwy 92 in Woodstock) on Saturday, November 23 from 9am-3pm.

Thanks to you, we collected 2,633 pounds of food, plus monetary donations! In total that will cover 3,304 meals for local families in need!

The first 25 people to drop off a frozen turkey received two tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Lost Christmas Eve at Gas South Arena on December 15 at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

>>You can still help! CLICK HERE TO DONATE













Our fellow Georgians are in need. You can do something to help a family right now. Hunger continues to be a crisis in our communities

· 1 in 8 (13.1%) Georgians are estimated to be food insecure.

· 1 in 5 (18.4%) children in Georgia are estimated to be food insecure.

· Seniors, 1 in 12 (8.5%)

· In our 29-county service area, 1 in 9 Georgians and 1 in 6 children are food insecure

Among communities of color, food insecurity can be as much as 2 or 3 times higher than their white neighbors. In Georgia. During the holidays, food becomes a focal point for many family gatherings, which deepens the despair felt by many neighbors who are already struggling.

Every dollar donated can make a giant impact. Our processes and partners help us transform every dollar donated into up to three meals. A nutritious meal generated from your donation can transform a day. A dream. A life. A future. It can feed hope. Optimism. Passion. Purpose. It can be the difference between someone giving up and giving it everything.





©2021 Cox Media Group