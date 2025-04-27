Tell us your favorite Applebee’s dish for a chance to win a meal on us!

Craving a saucy start to your day with Applebee’s boneless wings for lunch or a late-night treat with ½ priced appetizers? Don’t worry… we have your back! 97.1 the River is giving away to a few select winner’s Applebee’s gift cards. Just call us at 404-741-9797 with your favorite Applebee’s delicious dish and you’ll be entered for your chance to win. Hurry—don’t miss out on this tasty opportunity, only here on 97.1 The River!

Tune in to English Nick each day this week to see if you won a $100 Applebee’s gift card.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/28/25-05/02/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $100 Applebee’s Gift Card (ARV: $100.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group