Atlanta Chili Cook Off!: Join us November 4!

Atlanta Chili Cook Off 2023

Hang out with 97.1 The River at Atlanta Chili Cook Off! It’s happening Saturday, November 4 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody.

Cook & Compete or Just Come To Eat!

The Atlanta Chili Cook Off is a fun-filled afternoon of healthy competition. We’re not sure who enjoys this event more, the competitors dressing up to serve ticket-goers as they compete for the most spirited team or the die-hard chili cookers wanting to take home one of the coveted trophies. Come taste chili from 50+ amateurs, restaurants & caterers while listening to DJ Suspense. One thing is for sure. It’s a good time for all!