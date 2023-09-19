Atlanta Chili Cook Off!: Join us November 4!

Hang out with 97.1 The River at Atlanta Chili Cook Off! It’s happening Saturday, November 4 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody.
Cook & Compete or Just Come To Eat!
The Atlanta Chili Cook Off is a fun-filled afternoon of healthy competition. We’re not sure who enjoys this event more, the competitors dressing up to serve ticket-goers as they compete for the most spirited team or the die-hard chili cookers wanting to take home one of the coveted trophies. Come taste chili from 50+ amateurs, restaurants & caterers while listening to DJ Suspense. One thing is for sure. It’s a good time for all!
- Location: Brook Run Park - 4770 N Peachtree Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Time: VIP (Early Admission): Noon - 4:00 p.m. // General Admission: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Info: https://atlantachilicookoff.com/
- Tickets: https://www.bigtickets.com/e/amg/atlanta-chili-cook-off-2023/?referral=acco-HomePageButton