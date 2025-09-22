Support Fix Georgia Pets and you could win VIP Tickets + Meet & Greet for Paul McCartney

PAUL MCCARTNEY

Purchase your raffle ticket(s) today and support Fix Georgia Pets and their spay/neuter grant program and individual voucher program today!

Visit FixGeorgiaPets.org for info on how you can purchase a raffle ticket for your chance to win two VIP Tickets & Meet/Greet with Paul McCartney on November 2, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Funds raised from raffle ticket sales supports helping to end the overpopulation epidemic and senseless euthanasia of companion animals all throughout Georgia, by supporting the Fix Georgia Pets’ spay/neuter grant program for non-profit organizations as well as the voucher program for individuals.

09/19/2025 08:00am ET – 10/16/2025 7:00 pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit https://fixgeorgiapets.org/win-paul-mccartney-vip-tickets-and-meet-greet/ and complete all of the required information. On 10/16/2025 at or about 7:15 pm ET Fix Georgia Pets, Inc will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Raffle Period. The odds of winning are dependent on the number of valid entries up to and including five thousand (5,000) purchased raffle tickets. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Two (2) VIP Tickets and Meet & Greet Package with Paul McCartney’s Got Back Tour, on November 2, 2025, at State Farm Arena. (AFMV: $50,000.00) . For full rules, click here. https://fixgeorgiapets.org/win-paul-mccartn…s-and-meet-greet/.

This raffle is conducted by Fix Georgia Pets, Inc., (“Nonprofit”) located at 6300 Powers Ferry Road, NW, Suite 600-191, Atlanta, GA 30339. Nonprofit is a non-profit organization under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3) and as defined by Georgia Revenue and Taxation Code Section 33-0039466. All proceeds, less expenses, will benefit the Nonprofit. The raffle is void wherever prohibited by law.