StillFire Brewing: Suwanee St. Paddy’s Day Party!

StillFire Brewing March 2026

Saturday, March 14 - St. Paddy’s Day Party in Suwanee:

Get ready for a full day of Irish cheer at StillFire! We’re bringing the music, the eats, and the festive vibes for a St. Paddy’s celebration you won’t want to miss. 97.1 The River will be there from 12noon-4pm!

Event Lineup:

12 PM — Fire & Grace Pizza Kitchen

12 PM — South of Philly

2 PM — Weld Permanent Jewelry

4 PM — Michael Richardson Trio (Live Music)

8 PM — Keltic Kudzu (Live Music)

Where: 343 US-23, Suwanee, GA, United States, Georgia 30024

Come hungry, come thirsty, and definitely wear your green. Whether you’re here for the beer, the tunes, or the full-day party energy, StillFire is the place to celebrate St. Paddy’s the right way.Grab your crew and let’s raise a glass — Sláinte!

While you are there, make sure to try Power Pilsner:

The River and StillFire Brewing have cranked it up to eleven with POWER PILSNER.

On tap now at StillFire Brewing’s Tap Room in Downtown Suwanee, this clean, crisp American Lager is smooth, refreshing, and ready to rock your taste buds.

Crafted in partnership with The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.