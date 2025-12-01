Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree: You could win a $500 Shane Co. Gift Card

Listen to 97.1 The River weekdays December 1 through December 11 for your chance to win tickets to:

All on-air winners will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win a $500 Gift Card from Shane Company, Your Friend and Jeweler!

Visit one of the three stores – Duluth, Alpharetta or Kennesaw – and compare their wide selection of diamonds, rubies, and a rainbow of sapphires in different shapes and sizes.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/1/25–12/11/25. Open to legal GA. res.; 18+. To enter, listen to 97.1 The River 12/1–12/5 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 3 p.m.–7 p.m., and 12/8–12/11 10 a.m.–3 p.m. for cue to call, call 404-741-9797, and be the designated caller. Finalist odds vary; max. grand prize odds: 1:14. Add’l info and Official Rules: 971TheRiver.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

