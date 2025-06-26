The River Rises Up for Apalachee High School

On September 4, 2024, Apalachee High School in Winder, experienced a shooting, leaving two students and two teachers dead, while also injuring seven others.

One year after this tragedy, 97.1 The River and Mobile Hydraulics support the students and staff of Apalachee High School, and all of Barrow County as they continue to recover from this tragedy.

How you can help:

Donate to individual victim GoFundMe accounts.

Purchase items from the Amazon Wish List for Apalachee High School teachers as they start a new school year.

How to get help:

Victim Connect is an OVC-funded service that offers confidential assistance to victims of crime. Trained specialists are available to help you locate services in your area, including mental health counseling, legal services, and more.

The Disaster Distress Helpline, funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, is a national hotline dedicated to year-round disaster crisis counseling.

funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, is a national hotline dedicated to year-round disaster crisis counseling. National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN)The NCTSN provides a series of resources that may assist parents, school personnel, pediatric care providers, and others when speaking with youth and teens.

Mobile Hydraulics of Georgia is proud to stand with their neighbors at Apalachee High School.