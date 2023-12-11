Restaurant Roulette: Every Thursday with Axel Lowe!

Are you looking for your favorite regional dish from your hometown? Or just something you LOVE? Ask the experts! Every Thursday at 8:15am, Axel Lowe will be joined by David Danzig of @BitesNSites to find you the perfect dish. PLUS they will have a chance for someone to win a gift card to check out a local restaurant. Listen for all the details every Thursday.

Have a request of our expert? Tell us on the Open Mic on the 97.1 The River Mobile App.


Contest Line: 404-741-9797


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/06/23-12/31/24 (Each Thursday as announced). Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. One (1) winner will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Gift Card to the Local Restaurant as announced on-air. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

