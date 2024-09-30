Reformation Brewery’s Cadence Fair 2024

Cadence Fair 2024

Join 97.1 The River on Friday, October 25 at Reformation Brewery in Woodstock (105 Elm St, Woodstock) to kick off Cadence Fair. Try A Cold One, our collaboration with Reformation Brewery, and celebrate our friends at Reformation!

ABOUT CADENCE FAIR:

Coming soon to Reformation Woodstock, CADENCE FAIR returns this Oct. 25-27th! Save the date for 3 FULL DAYS of Bourbon, Beer, & Music to celebrate Reformation’s 11th Anniversary. It’s the biggest little folk music and beer fest you ever saw, right in the heart of Downtown Woodstock. Join us for this FREE family friendly event Oct. 25-27th in Woodstock, Georgia. More delicious details and full music lineup at cadencefair.com

Friday 10/25 - 3pm to 10pm

Saturday 10/26 (Main Event) 8am to 11pm

Sunday 10/27 (Sunday Fun Day) Noon-9pm

Get the full lineup and more details at cadencefair.com.

