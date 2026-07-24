Photos: River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash with Lynyrd Skynyrd X Foreigner

Thanks for celebrating 20 years of The River with us on July 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

>>PHOTOS:

0 of 116

0 of 47

Rock out with us for two more epic shows:

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates. Thanks to our sponsors Kennon Heating, Air and Plumbing and Loud Security Systems.

Find out how you can win tickets.

                       

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River is Turning 20!

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River