Photos: River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash with Lynyrd Skynyrd X Foreigner

Thanks for celebrating 20 years of The River with us on July 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

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Rock out with us for two more epic shows:

Mötley Crüe: The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour with performances by Tesla & Extreme on August 12, 2026 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Guns n’ Roses on September 19, 2026 at Truist Park

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates. Thanks to our sponsors Kennon Heating, Air and Plumbing and Loud Security Systems.

Find out how you can win tickets.